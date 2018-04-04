Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Raps out trio of hits Tuesday
Martinez went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.
He reached on singles all three times, giving him his second three-hit day of the season and third multi-hit effort overall in his first five games. Martinez only has one extra-base hit on his ledger thus far -- a home run on Opening Day -- but the fact he racked up 28 over 307 plate appearances last season lends credence to the notion they'll soon start materializing in what projects to be an everyday role throughout 2018.
