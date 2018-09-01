Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Reaches base five times
Martinez went 2-for-2 with three walks in the Cardinals' 12-5 victory over the Reds on Friday.
It was an active day for the 30-year-old, who reached base in all five of his plate appearances to boost his slash line up to .314/.375/.477 through 440 at-bats. Martinez has provided great value for fantasy owners that swooped him up late this season, as he's firmly established himself as one of the most consistent hitters in the Cardinals' lineup in his first full campaign of big-league work.
