Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Receives breather Sunday
Martinez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Matt Carpenter will shift over to first base in lieu of Martinez, who will get a day off for just the second time all season. The 29-year-old has built on his 2017 breakout with an .874 OPS through 112 plate appearances on the campaign and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak.
