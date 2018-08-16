Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Receives breather Thursday
Martinez is not in the lineup against the Nationals on Thursday.
Martinez will head to the bench for a standard day off following 11 straight starts. Over that span, he's hit .395 with a .993 OPS and seven RBI. In his place, Tyler O'Neill will man right field and bat third.
