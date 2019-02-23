Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Receives two-year extension
Martinez signed a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Saturday. He'll earn a total of $3.25 million over the next two seasons, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
After the Cardinals acquired Paul Goldschmidt over the winter, Martinez found himself without a clear path to a starting gig, prompting some to wonder if St. Louis might trade the 30-year-old elsewhere rather than keep him around as an overqualified bench bat. The Cardinals' decision to extend Martinez doesn't necessarily take a trade off the table, as he'll still be under club control through 2022 at what's still a team-friendly price with two years of arbitration remaining after the extension ends following the 2020 season. Instead, the deal merely gives some extra financial security to a late bloomer who could still pick up meaningful work this season even if he doesn't currently top the depth chart at any position. An injury to Goldschmidt or a starting job in the outfield would certainly improve his fantasy outlook, but Martinez's stellar numbers -- he's slashed .309/.372/.478 across 915 career plate appearances -- are enough to make him a worthy target in drafts while his price remains depressed.
