Martinez will start at first base and hit fifth Wednesday against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's the fifth consecutive start for Martinez, who has benefited from Jedd Gyorko (illness) being unavailable in recent days. Though Martinez holds a 102-point edge in OPS over Gyorko, the former's lack of defensive flexibility could make it difficult for him to retain a full-time role once the latter is healthy again.