Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Registers four hits
Martinez went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 11-7 victory over the Dodgers.
Martinez tacked on an insurance run in the sixth inning with a double to right field. The 30-year-old had just three hits in 22 at-bats entering the day, so Thursday's four-hit performance could be a sign that he's beginning to heat up at the dish.
