Martinez (thumb) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Martinez received a cortisone shot Sunday in hopes of reducing the swelling in his thumb, but it has apparently not done the trick just yet, as he is not ready to start two days later. Matt Carpenter will continue manning first base while Martinez remains sidelined.

