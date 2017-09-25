Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Remains out with sprained thumb
Martinez (thumb) is out of the lineup Monday against the Cubs.
Martinez will sit out his third consecutive game as he continues nursing a sprained thumb. A potential return date for Martinez is still unknown, so look for Matt Carpenter to continue starting at first base until further notice.
