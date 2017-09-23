Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Removed with thumb soreness
Martinez left Friday's game against Pittsburgh with thumb soreness, Jennifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez was 0-for-2 with a pair of walks when he left the game. He owns a .309/.376/.516 batting line and the Cardinals will need his bat if they are going to make a last-ditch run to the postseason. Consider him day-to-day for now.
