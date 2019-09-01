Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Returns from injured list
Martinez (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list and is starting in right field in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Martinez advanced to playing defense during his final two rehab games with Double-A Springfield, so it's no surprise to see him back with the Cardinals as rosters expand Sunday. The 31-year-old landed on the IL on Aug. 12 with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and was struggling since the All-Star break with a .628 OPS in 25 contests.
