Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Returns to action Tuesday
Martinez (wrist, foot) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, hitting fifth and playing first base.
Martinez was removed from Sunday's contest after a collision with Reds' catcher Tucker Barnhart, but it seems like the off-day has gotten his body back into playing shape. He'll continue to take his normal spot in the order, though he could see more days off if his injuries linger.
