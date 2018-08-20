Martinez (hip) will start in right field and bat second versus the Dodgers on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Martinez will return to the starting nine for the first time since Friday as he's dealt with a sore hip in recent days. Dating back to the start of August, he's slashed .400/.450/.527 with 10 RBI and five extra-base hits. Look for the Cardinals to continue getting Martinez regular at-bats as long as he's healthy.