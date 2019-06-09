Martinez, who logged only his second start of June in Saturday's loss to the Cubs, has been ceding playing time to Harrison Bader and is 1-for-10 over his last seven games overall.

Bader has been handling everyday center field duties in recent games, which has shifted Dexter Fowler over to Martinez's usual spot in right field. The irregular amount of playing time may be affecting Martinez's rhythm at the plate, as the normally reliable hitter has seen his average dip 12 points to .291 during the aforementioned stretch. Meanwhile, Bader has hit safely in five of the last six games, a stretch that includes a pair of home runs. Therefore, for the time being, Martinez may be relegated to only occasional starts and pinch-hit duty.