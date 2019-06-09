Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Scarce playing time in June
Martinez, who logged only his second start of June in Saturday's loss to the Cubs, has been ceding playing time to Harrison Bader and is 1-for-10 over his last seven games overall.
Bader has been handling everyday center field duties in recent games, which has shifted Dexter Fowler over to Martinez's usual spot in right field. The irregular amount of playing time may be affecting Martinez's rhythm at the plate, as the normally reliable hitter has seen his average dip 12 points to .291 during the aforementioned stretch. Meanwhile, Bader has hit safely in five of the last six games, a stretch that includes a pair of home runs. Therefore, for the time being, Martinez may be relegated to only occasional starts and pinch-hit duty.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...