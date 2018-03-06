Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Scratched with groin issue
Martinez was scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins with a groin injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more will hopefully be known following the conclusion of Tuesday's game. He missed time with a groin injury last season, so it's possible the Cardinals are playing it safe with the 29-year-old given how early it is in camp still. Martinez was replaced in the lineup by Luke Voit.
