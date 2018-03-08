Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Serving as DH on Thursday
Martinez (groin) will bat second and serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
While the Cardinals aren't yet ready to deploy Martinez in the field after he tweaked his groin Tuesday, the injury apparently isn't anything that will prevent him from running the bases. The Cardinals will likely assess how Martinez feels after Thursday's contest before potentially deploying him at first base or in the corner outfield at some point over the weekend.
