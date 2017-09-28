Martinez (thumb) went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs.

Martinez's thumb was well enough for him to log a pinch-hit appearance Tuesday, leading to his return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt. The 29-year-old outfielder is closing out his breakout season in strong fashion, slashing .356/.434/.534 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over 83 plate appearances in September.