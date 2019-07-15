Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Sits again Monday
Martinez remains on the bench Monday against the Pirates.
Martinez has gone hitless over his last three games, following a stretch in which he had at least one hit in eight straight. Dexter Fowler remains the starter in right field, with Tyler O'Neill again starting in left.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Opens scoring with solo shot•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Pounds pair of homers•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: May see DH duty in Seattle•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Homers in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base thrice in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...