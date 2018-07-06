Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Sitting again Friday
Martinez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
This marks Martinez's second straight absence and third in the team's last five games. Martinez has been impressive with the bat again this year, but his defense has graded out poorly and it seems those limitations (along with Jedd Gyorko's offensive surge) could lead to more days off for Martinez in the immediate future.
