Martinez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.

Martinez will retreat to the bench for the fourth time in the past five games as Harrison Bader picks up another start in the outfield in his stead. The 30-year-old is hitting just .200/.265/.289 over his last 15 games, so he could continue to lose out on opportunities to Bader until he shows signs of turning things around.

