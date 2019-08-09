Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Sitting Friday
Martinez is not in Friday's lineup against the Pirates.
He heads to the bench for a second game in a row. Martinez is hitting just .206 since the All-Star break, and he's the team's worst outfield defender, so when he's not hitting it's tough to pencil him into the lineup. Tommy Edman is starting in right field and hitting second.
