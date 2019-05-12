Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Slugs two-run homer
Martinez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against Pittsburgh.
Martinez entered the day 0-for-6 over his last two contests, but he came through with a two-run homer in the second inning to extend the Cardinals' lead to three. He's batting .339 with three homers and 19 RBI through 41 games in 2019.
