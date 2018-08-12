Martinez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

The 30-year-old has been crushing the ball as the Cards' DH in Kansas City, going 5-for-8 with a double, his 14th homer of the year and five RBI in the first two games of the weekend series. The eruption has pushed Martinez's slash line on the season back up to .300/.366/.467, the first time his batting average has been back at .300 in a month.