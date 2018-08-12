Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Smacks 14th homer
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Royals.
The 30-year-old has been crushing the ball as the Cards' DH in Kansas City, going 5-for-8 with a double, his 14th homer of the year and five RBI in the first two games of the weekend series. The eruption has pushed Martinez's slash line on the season back up to .300/.366/.467, the first time his batting average has been back at .300 in a month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base four times as DH•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Takes advantage of spot start•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Absent from lineup again Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Sits again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Delivers game-winning single•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...