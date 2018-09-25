Martinez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Brewers on Monday.

Martinez snapped a power drought with his 423-foot shot to center in the sixth off Josh Hader, as it was his first round tripper since Aug. 28. The 30-year-old now has a quartet of two-hit efforts over his last six contests, pushing his season line to a stellar .305/.362/.458.