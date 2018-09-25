Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Smacks 17th homer
Martinez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Brewers on Monday.
Martinez snapped a power drought with his 423-foot shot to center in the sixth off Josh Hader, as it was his first round tripper since Aug. 28. The 30-year-old now has a quartet of two-hit efforts over his last six contests, pushing his season line to a stellar .305/.362/.458.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Doubles twice in win•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base thrice in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Multi-hit effort in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...