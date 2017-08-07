Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Smacks bases-clearing blast in win
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double, a grand slam, a walk and two runs in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Reds.
Martinez drew his fifth straight start and came through once again, breaking the game open with his fourth-inning 369-foot laser to right with the bags full. The 29-year-old has a pair of homers and seven total RBI over two of those games and could continue seeing an uptick in playing time with Stephen Piscotty enduring what has been a season-long slump.
