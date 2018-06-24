Martinez went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 8-2 win over Milwaukee.

That's now six home runs in June for Martinez, with 11 total in 2018. His three-RBI day gives him 47 for the year, surpassing last season's total of 46. The 29-year-old is solidifying himself as a real threat in this Cardinals lineup, slashing .300/.373/.492 with 28 extra-base hits in 260 at-bats.

