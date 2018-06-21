Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Starting at first base Thursday
Martinez (shoulder) is starting at first base and hitting third Thursday against the Brewers.
Martinez won't be forced to miss any time due to the minor shoulder injury he picked up during Wednesday's loss to the Phillies. The 29-year-old is just 2-for-12 in three games since returning from the paternity list but will look to get things going against left-hander Brent Suter in Thursday's series opener.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Quiet since return from paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Expected back Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heads to paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Headed on paternity leave over weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...