Martinez (shoulder) is starting at first base and hitting third Thursday against the Brewers.

Martinez won't be forced to miss any time due to the minor shoulder injury he picked up during Wednesday's loss to the Phillies. The 29-year-old is just 2-for-12 in three games since returning from the paternity list but will look to get things going against left-hander Brent Suter in Thursday's series opener.

