Martinez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Martinez's move to the bench ends a stretch of 14 consecutive starts in right field. Though Tyler O'Neill is back from the injured list and Dexter Fowler (illness) is dealing with only a day-to-day concern, Martinez may have done enough at the dish to solidify himself as the Cardinals' preferred option at the corner-outfield spot opposite Marcell Ozuna. Martinez checks out of the lineup having recorded two hits in four consecutive contests, raising his season average to .375.