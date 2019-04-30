Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Martinez pushed his average to .351 with his second consecutive two-hit game. After an extremely slow start over his first 12 games, Martinez's season got a jump start with a 4-for-5 effort against the Dodgers on April 11. The outfielder's average has climbed another 92 points since that contest, and he's hitting .388 overall across 71 plate appearances this month.