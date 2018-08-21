Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Stays hot with 15th homer
Martinez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs and two RBI in the Cardinals' 5-3 victory over the Dodgers on Monday.
The 30-year-old keeps on raking, as he's now boasting a robust .309/.370/.474 slash line after another multi-hit effort that included his 15th long ball of the season. He's posted an .865 OPS over 688 at-bats since he was given his first extended big-league look last season and at this point Martinez is firmly established as one of the most reliable sources of production in the Cardinals' lineup.
