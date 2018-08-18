Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Strokes two more hits
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and a run to help the Cardinals to a 5-2 victory over the Brewers on Friday.
Martinez is locked in at the plate, as he's now hit safely in nine straight games, four of which have been multi-hit efforts. The hot streak has brought his slash line up to an excellent .308/.370/.469 to go along with 14 long balls through 399 at-bats, so the 30-year-old is showing that the .897 OPS he put up over 272 at-bats last season wasn't a fluke.
