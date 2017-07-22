Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Struck by foul ball but 'fine'
Martinez was struck near his left temple by a foul ball during Friday's game against the Cubs, MLB.com reports. "He seemed to be OK, smiling," manager Mike Matheny said. "We came up here, and everybody seems to be under the impression that he's fine."
The ball shot quickly into the dugout and Martinez simply didn't have time to react. He was put into concussion protocol and passed his initial tests, but the team will continue to monitor Martinez at least through Saturday. Look for Martinez to slot back into the fourth outfielder role once cleared, with Stephen Piscotty (groin) on the disabled list.
