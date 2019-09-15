Martinez has not logged a start since returning from the injured list Sept. 1 and has a single and a walk in seven pinch-hit plate appearances during that span.

Martinez has essentially been stuck in a numbers game, as an outfield mix of Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader and Marcell Ozuna has performed well enough to keep him on the bench for the time being. Despite having previously been used to regular playing time, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Martinez is taking the current situation in stride, knowing that manager Mike Shildt has to prioritize putting out an optimal lineup with a postseason berth at stake. "Of course, you want to go out and do your thing," Martinez said. "But I had chances and opportunities to go out there and get the confidence, and I didn't. So, I think this is the job I have right now on this team. ... I'm trying to get ready, trying to get ready for any situation."