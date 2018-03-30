Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Swats first homer Thursday
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored against the Mets on Thursday.
Martinez made the most of his Opening Day start. While his throwing error in the first inning led to the Mets' first run, the 29-year-old did his best to carry the Cardinals on the offensive end, producing half of the team's hits - all three of which came against ace Noah Syndergaard - and runs. He isn't expected to play everyday early on, but Martinez could eventually work into an everyday role if he continues to impress at the dish.
