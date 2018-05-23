Martinez went 1-for-3 with a run and was credited with a steal of home in a loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

The first baseman provided the Cardinals' only run of the night under highly improbable circumstances, swiping home on a rundown play gone wrong. Royals backstop Salvador Perez attempted to pick Martinez off third base and would have seemingly had him trapped in no-man's land, but Mike Moustakas mishandled the throw, allowing Martinez to safely slide headfirst into home plate. The play was symbolic of how favorably things have gone for Martinez recently, as he's now hitting .444 with two doubles, one home run, eight RBI, two walks and seven runs over the 31 plate appearances spanning his last seven games.