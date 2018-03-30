Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Tabbed as everyday first baseman
Martinez is slated to serve as the Cardinals everyday first baseman going forward, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "He's our everyday guy," infield coach Jose Oquendo said. "Once in a while, he's going to get rest and we'll use 'Carp' out there (at first base), but, for the most part, it looks like Martinez is going to be there every day."
He made a throwing error in Thursday's game and the coaching staff admits that they are just hoping for average first base defense from Martinez, but they rave about his hitting ability, which was also on display in the opener against the Mets. He went 3-for-4 with a home run out of the five hole, with all three of his hits coming off Noah Syndergaard. It looks like Jedd Gyorko will be squeezed for playing time, with Matt Carpenter playing almost every day at the hot corner and Martinez playing almost every day at first base. If Martinez is still out there in shallower leagues, he should be added, as everything points to him being an impact hitter who should get regular at-bats going forward.
