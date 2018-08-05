Martinez drew the start in Saturday's win over the Pirates after Tyler O'Neill (groin) was a late scratch. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger, a walk and a run.

Martinez made good on his unexpected opportunity, erasing an early 1-0 deficit with a third-inning double. The 30-year-old has gotten August off on the right foot after surviving the trade deadline last Tuesday, going 4-for-10 with Saturday's doubles, four RBI, a walk and two runs.