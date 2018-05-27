Martinez went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Martinez continues to tear the cover off the ball, as Saturday marked his fifth game over the last 13 with multiple hits. The first baseman is hitting a blistering .432 with three doubles, one home run and nine RBI over the 42 plate appearances he's logged over the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's also making hard contact at an impressive 39.3-percent clip.