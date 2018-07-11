Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Three-hit game with two RBI
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a double, two walks and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
Martinez had an RBI-single in the third and later slashed an RBI-double -- his 18th two-bagger of the year -- in the ninth. This was back-to-back three-hit games for Martinez, who's now hitting .302/.368/.487 with 13 home runs and 55 RBI on the year. The 29-year-old's .855 OPS is good for sixth among all MLB first basemen.
