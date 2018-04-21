Martinez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in a win over the Reds on Friday.

Martinez scored on a Yadier Molina double in the first and then hit his own RBI double in the second inning off Reds starter Brandon Finnegan. Martinez already has seven multihit games, including four with each least three hits. He's hitting .358 with three home runs and 16 RBI and has also walked 10 times against just eight strikeouts, which has helped him achieve a .443 on-base percentage. As long as he keeps hitting, he should see regular playing time.