Martinez went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

Teammates Matt Adams and Yairo Munoz provided the big blasts, but Martinez had an impressive night in his own right in slightly less spectacular fashion. The 30-year-old snapped out of the 1-for-15 slump that encompassed his first four games of September, flashing the type of production that defined his impressive August (.389 average, 18 RBI). Martinez retains a .309/.368/.465 line for the season that's partly comprised of 40 extra-base hits (24 doubles, 16 home runs) and 78 RBI.