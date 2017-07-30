Martinez went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Martinez accounted for all of his team's offense in this 3-2 win while tying his career high for RBI in a game. He did all of his damage against starter Taijuan Walker, launching a two-run homer in the fourth inning for his second hit and adding a sac fly in the sixth. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .289/.338/.504.