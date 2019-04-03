Martinez is starting in left field and hitting cleanup Wednesday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Martinez was originally situated on the bench but was thrust into the starting lineup when Marcell Ozuna was scratched with side tightness. The severity of the injury remains unclear; if Ozuna is forced onto the IL, Martinez and Tyler O'Neill would likely be the main beneficiaries. Martinez is 1-for-8 with a double and four strikeouts through five appearances this season.