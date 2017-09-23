Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Traveling back to St. Louis for evaluation
Martinez will have to return to St. Louis to have his injured thumb evaluated, Jennifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals don't return home until Monday, so expect Martinez to miss at least the remainder of this weekend's series against the Pirates no matter how good the news is. With just over a week left in the season, even a strain could put an end to Martinez's campaign.
