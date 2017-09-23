Play

Martinez will have to return to St. Louis to have his injured thumb evaluated, Jennifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals don't return home until Monday, so expect Martinez to miss at least the remainder of this weekend's series against the Pirates no matter how good the news is. With just over a week left in the season, even a strain could put an end to Martinez's campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast