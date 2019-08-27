Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Two RBI in rehab assignment debut
Martinez (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with an RBI groundout, a run-scoring double and a walk in Double-A Springfield's extra-inning loss to Frisco on Monday.
Martinez served as the designated hitter before being replaced by a pinch hitter in the home half of the frame. The 31-year-old may only need another handful of rehab games before being deemed ready for activation, a development that could coincide with the expansion of rosters Sept. 1.
