Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Works up to full game
Martinez (shoulder) went 2-for-4 in Double-A Springfield's win over Frisco on Wednesday while playing a full game as the designated hitter.
The game marked Martinez's first full rehab outing over his first three games at Springfield. The recovering 31-year-old has hit safely in each of those contests, but he's yet to play in the field.
