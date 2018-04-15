Martinez injured his right wrist after a collision at first base Sunday against the Reds, but the x-rays came back negative, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Martinez was examined by trainers right after a collision with Tucker Barnhart, but he managed to stay in the game. His x-rays came back negative, although he doesn't seem to be 100 percent after stating "another part of my body hurts". It's unclear if this undisclosed injury will force him to miss time, but he'll be considered day-to-day until more information about his status is released.