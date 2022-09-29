Quintana (6-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings against Milwaukee. He struck out seven.

Quintana surrendered the first run of the game on a single from Hunter Renfroe in the third inning but was otherwise blemish free. The lefty has allowed two runs or fewer in 13-straight starts, recording a 1.74 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 72.1 innings. The 33-year-old has been a different pitcher at home, turning in a 2.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 92.1 innings as opposed to a 3.97 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 70.1 innings on the road.