Quintana allowed just two hits and hit one batter while striking out six over eight shutout innings in a no-decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Reds.

The lone run of the game didn't score until the 11th inning, denying Quintana a win in easily his best start of the year. He's gone 2-1 across nine starts spanning 48 innings for the Cardinals, allowing no more than two earned runs in any of those outings. The southpaw trimmed his ERA to 3.16 with a 1.25 WHIP and 125:44 K:BB through 151 innings across 29 starts between the Cardinals and the Pirates this year. He's lined up for a road start versus the Dodgers next week.