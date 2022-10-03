Quintana is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Though Quintana will continue his streak of making all of his appearances this season as a starter, he won't be in line for a traditional outing Monday. Instead, manager Oliver Marmol told Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch over the weekend that the lefty will likely work about three innings Monday before giving way to Miles Mikolas, who is expected to then cover three innings of his own. As a result, Mikolas may be the likelier candidate than Quintana to factor into any decision.